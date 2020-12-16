PM Modi, British Foreign Secretary Discuss UK-India Collaboration For 'new Vaccines Hub' 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 met with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and discussed Britain and India working in collaboration as “force for good” and launching the pioneering new vaccines hub, said British High Commission. It also said in a statement that UK-India would work together to develop vaccines hub that would not only share “best practice for regulation” but also the clinical trials and foster innovation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The UK Foreign Secretary also visited the Serum Insitute of India developing the Pfizer-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Today I saw how innovative UK-India collaboration is helping to end #COVID19. The @UniofOxford/@AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK is being manufactured @SerumInstIndia

We are bringing our brightest minds together to develop vaccines against COVID-19 and future pandemics. pic.twitter.com/KXoY2g9BYb — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) December 16, 2020

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs had said that Raab and PM Modi has discussed “various facets” of UK-India strategic partnership. Just a day after British Foreign Secretary announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted PM Modi’s “very generous” invitation of being the chief guest on Republic Day 2021, Raab had a conversation with the Prime Minister in a meeting. UK Foreign Secretary is currently on a four-day trip to India to enhance the bilateral ties and on December 15 he had also met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The UK is committed to building a closer relationship with India.



I met @narendramodi today to discuss our joint vision, a 10-year roadmap to create jobs for Britons and Indians, defend our security and work together as a force for good in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/DwXBbIdWpT — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) December 16, 2020

Johnson calls India ‘pharmacy of the world’

Earlier Boris Johnson hailed India for becoming “increasingly indispensable partner” for the UK and “pharmacy of the world” while also being the “key player” in the Indo-Pacific region. Johnson also reiterated remarks made by British Foreign secretary following his bilateral meet with EAM of both nations working to ramp up jobs and growth along with confronting the shared threats. UK PM also lauded India's vaccine production ability, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet," he said.

Johnson further said, "As the ‘pharmacy of the world’ India supplies more than 50% of the world’s vaccines, with over a billion doses of the UK’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured at India’s Serum Institute in Pune."

