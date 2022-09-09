Last Updated:

'Stalwart of our times'| PM Modi, Other World Leaders Express Grief Over Queen's Demise: 'We All Are Devastated'

Queen Elizabeth II passed away late Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral, following which major world leaders extended their condolences to the Royal Family.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Queen Elizabeth II

Image: PIB/AP


Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning Monarch of the United Kingdom, passed away late Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace has announced. The unfortunate news has sent a wave of grief across the globe and world leaders are expressing sadness over the passing away of the Queen. According to the Royal Family, The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral for now and will return to London tomorrow.

World leaders condole death of UK's longest-serving Monarch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over Queen Elizabeth's demise and called her a stalwart who "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people". "She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour", PM Modi's tweet read. 

He even shared pictures of his meeting with the Queen during his UK visit back in 2015 and 2018 and recalled the warmth and kindness he received. "During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture", the PM said. 

Newly elected PM of the UK, Liz Truss also expressed her sadness and offered her condolences to the Royal Family. Speaking outside Downing Street, she said: "We are all devastated" at the news of the Queen's death, which is a "huge shock to the nation and the world".

She described the Queen as "a rock on which modern Britain was built", adding that "Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, tweeted a picture of the Queen and hailed the impression that she left on the world. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century", Macron tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy too extended his condolences to the UK and the Commonwealth on behalf of his country. "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you", his tweet read.

Yair Lapid, the PM of Israel, also sent his condolences on behalf of his country and hailed Queen Elizabeth's seven decades of legacy. "On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II", Lapid tweeted. "She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing".

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, in his tweet, remembered the Queen's constant presence in the life of the Canadians and recalled her service to his nation. "It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history", Trudeau tweeted. 

"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time", he wrote in a second tweet.

 

