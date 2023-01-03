PM Modi Speaks To UK's King Charles; Climate Action, India's G20 Presidency Discussed

In a recent phone conversation, PM Modi spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom. This was the first time the two leaders had spoken since the King assumed the throne, and PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for a successful reign. During the call, the two leaders discussed a range of subjects of mutual interest, including climate action, biodiversity conservation, and financing energy transitions. PM Modi also expressed his appreciation for the King's interest and advocacy in these issues.

It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India's G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE. @RoyalFamily — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023

The Prime Minister also briefed King Charles on India's priorities for its G20 presidency, including the promotion of digital public goods. He also highlighted the importance of "Mission LiFE," India's initiative to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

Further, the leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and ways to strengthen its operations. They also recognized the role of the Indian community in the UK as a "living bridge" between the two countries and a source of enrichment for bilateral relations. Overall, the call was a productive one, covering a range of important topics and strengthening the relationship between the two nations. It is clear that both leaders are committed to working together on issues of mutual concern and to building a strong partnership between their countries.

King Charles' views on environment

King Charles has long been a vocal advocate for environmental issues. He has spoken out on a variety of topics related to the environment, including climate change, pollution, and the protection of natural habitats. One of the main causes that King Charles has supported is the promotion of sustainable agriculture and the protection of small farmers. He has also encouraged the use of renewable energy sources and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, he has supported the conservation of natural habitats and the protection of endangered species. The King has also been involved in various initiatives related to environmental issues, such as the Prince's Rainforests Project, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of rainforests and to find solutions to the problem of deforestation. He has also supported the development of sustainable cities and the use of green technology in the built environment.