PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Queen Elizabeth After She Tests COVID Positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished a speedy recovery to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after she tested positive for COVID-19. Queen Elizabeth II is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi said, "I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health."

I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health. https://t.co/Em873ikLl8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

The 95-year-old monarch tested positive for novel coronavirus infection and remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week, the statement said.

As per the current COVID-19 guidelines in England, anyone who tests positive needs to self isolate them for 10 days, with the option to end the quarantine with two consecutive negative lateral flow tests on the sixth and seventh day.

Earlier this month, the Queen's son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla had tested positive for COVID-19. The monarch was in direct contact with her son during the week the 73-year-old tested positive for COVID on February 8.

Royal physicians and the monarch's doctors are tasked with monitoring Queen's health. She had taken her first vaccine in January 2021 and is believed to have had taken her follow-up doses of a second vaccine and a booster.

Reportedly, several people have tested positive at Windsor Castle when the Queen spent most of her time over the course of the pandemic. The announcement of her infection comes weeks after she became the UK's longest-reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on February 6.