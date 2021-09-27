Last Updated:

'Biggest violator of human rights': PoK Activists In London Protest Against Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's Arrival In UK

Protests erupted in London over Pakistan's FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's three-day official visit to the UK as PoK activists asked British govt not to entertain him

Fuming over the arrival of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the UK, people in London came together to protest for the rights of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). On-ground visuals show protestors raising placards along with black flags against Qureshi's arrival. The demonstrators also raised 'restore basic human, political and social rights in Jammu and Kashmir' banners. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is currently on his three day official visit to UK. 

Activists including Kashmiris, people from Balochistan and Sindh came together to protest as Qureshi reached London on Sunday. Kashmiris led by Sajjad Raja of National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEP JKGBL) gathered in front of the residence of the Pakistani High Commissioner as soon as Qureshi landed. 

Protests in London against Pakistan

Raising slogans against Pakistan's behaviour over Kashmiris living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the demonstrators demanded Imran Khan-led country must be held accountable for the abduction and killing of those who are demanding basic rights, enforced disappearance carried by Pakistani security services, denial of basic political rights to people of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. They also raised slogans of "Shame-Shame Pakistan" and asked UK government not to entertain Qureshi. "The biggest violator of human rights in the name of the bilateral relationship," protestors were quoted shouting. 

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Republic, Maj Gen (Retd) SP Sinha added that this shows that people of PoK are tired of Pakistan and that they considered them as part of India. 'Qureshi has been shown his place,' mentioned the retired Major General. He also added that Pakistan has taken over Kashmir and people by force and our place has been taken away from us. Speaking on the protest, the military rank officer mentioned that this is an insult to the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Protests led by PoK activists

This is not the first time people from PoK have raised their voices against Pakistan. Recently, political activists in Switzerland took to protests against the Imran Khan-led nation outside the UNHRC office in Geneva. Protesters largely from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and PoK demanded that Pakistan dismantle terror groups in the forcibly occupied regions. The country has already been recognized globally for actively aiding and assisting terror outfits such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network during the fall of Afghanistan. 

(With ANI inputs)

