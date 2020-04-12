UK: Police, Military Forces To Patrol Beaches As Britons Ignore Lockdown Orders

As several Britons continue to ignore social distancing rules amid coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom government has set out police and military boats to patrol beaches over the bank holiday weekend. According to an international media outlet, forces around the country have put out warnings after several people continued to flout the rules on Good Friday. The UK government is grappling to contain the spread of the deadly virus as the country has more than 78,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly has already claimed nearly 10,000 lives.

The deputy chief constable of Devon and Cornwall, Paul Netherton, reportedly confirmed that the officers would be keeping an eye on coastlines around the area. Netherton further said that the forces will also be armed with public address systems to make sure that the rules put in place to stop the spread are adhere to. While speaking to an international media outlet, he said that the marine fleets from bases in Portsmouth and Plymouth will be operating along the Dorset, Devon and Cornwall coastlines ensuring people do not gather unnecessarily on beaches.

The UK is experiencing its warmest days of the year and the weather is tempting people out over the bank holiday. A spokesperson for Northumbria Police reportedly said that the authorities are encouraging the public to comply with the guidelines and the forces will enforce regulations where appropriate. Britons have been repeatedly asked to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

‘Too early’ to end lockdown

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, while addressing the daily coronavirus briefing, also urged citizens to stay at home and resist the desire to go outside during the Easter weekend. He said, “However warm the weather, however tempting the beach or park, we need everyone to stay at home. NHS staff are battling day and night to keep desperately sick people breathing and they need you to stay at home. Even if you are not directly involved... there is something that every one of us can do to play your part in the national effort”.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, also said it’s ‘too early’ to think about ending the lockdown. The initial lockdown of UK ends on April 13, however, with nearly 10,000 fatalities and British Prime Minister contracting the deadly disease, the government might announce an extension. Britain is bracing itself for more deaths from the novel virus in the upcoming weeks.

