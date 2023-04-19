Pope Gifts Fragments From Jesus Christ's Crucifixion Cross To King Charles For Coronation

UK's King Charles coronation procession will be led by a cross and the religious relics gifted to him by Pope Francis. Two shards of the True Cross believed to have been used at the time of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ were gisted to Charles by Pope Francis for the Royal ceremony, according to UK-based reports. There will be two small fragments that will be seen on the Cross of Wales as it will be carried to Westminster Abbey on May 6.

One of the pieces is approximately 1cm in size and the other is 5mm. The two fragments will be embedded into the silver cross behind a rose crystal gemstone and will be clearly visible more closely, according to the UK-based newspaper, Daily Mail. Public service will commence at 9 am in Llantrisant shortly after the Church’s Governing Body meeting.

The Cross of Wales, which contains a holy relic, will lead the Coronation procession @wabbey . A gift to the Church from HM The King, it will be blessed today by @ArchbishopWales https://t.co/SkKRyef8fK@RoyalFamily @GoldsmithsCo pic.twitter.com/dnTHlflxNw — The Church in Wales | Yr Eglwys yng Nghymru (@ChurchinWales) April 18, 2023

With less than a month to go, we’ve announced some new ceremonial details about the #Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort.



Take a look at our thread to find out more👇



🧵 [1/6] — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2023

Cross of Wales was gifted to King by Church

The Cross of Wales was gifted to King by a Church in Wales to celebrate its centenary. For Charles' coronation, the cross will be blessed by the Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John. The service will be organised at the Holy Trinity Church, Llandudno, North Wales on Wednesday before it is sent to London. As it is returned, the cross will be shared by the Anglican and Catholic churches in Wales. The cross was made using the recycled silver bullion that was supplied by the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, South Wales. The shaft is made of Welsh windfall timber and the slate is also Welsh. On the back of the Cross, there are words inscribed that belong to the last sermon of St David.

"'Byddwch lawen. Cadwch y ffydd. Gwnewch y Pethau Bychain', translated as: 'Be joyful. Keep the faith. Do the little things,'" are inscribed on the Cross that will be seen during King Charles' coronation procession.

In November 2022, King Charles installed the Royal Mark – a leopard’s head–on the Cross himself, as he was visiting The Goldsmiths’ Centre in London. At the time, Archbishop Andrew commented on the significance of the Royal Mark, saying: “We are honoured that His Majesty has chosen to mark our centenary with a cross that is both beautiful and symbolic." he continued, “Its design speaks to our Christian faith, our heritage, our resources and our commitment to sustainability."

“We are delighted too that its first use will be to guide Their Majesties into Westminster Abbey at the Coronation Service," Archbishop Andrew was quoted as saying by the paper.

Roman Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia, Mark O’Toole also commended King Charles for choosing to mark the centenary with a cross. “With a sense of deep joy we embrace this cross, kindly given by King Charles, and containing a relic of the True Cross, generously gifted by the Holy See. It is not only a sign of the deep Christian roots of our nation but will, I am sure, encourage us all to model our lives on the love given by our Saviour, Jesus Christ," they noted. Further, their statement continued, “We look forward to honouring it, not only in the various celebrations that are planned but also in the dignified setting in which it will find a permanent home.”

“Its [Cross'] design speaks to our Christian faith, our heritage, our resources and our commitment to sustainability," Roman Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia, Mark O’Toole was quoted as saying.

Dr Frances Parton, deputy curator of The Goldsmiths’ Company explained that the Cross was made using the ancient craft of chasing silver. “We are thrilled that the Cross will both feature in the Coronation and see regular use within the Church in Wales," he noted.