Pound Rises Against Dollar After Liz Truss Resigns As UK PM; Goes Up 0.5 Pc To $1.1276

As Liz Truss resigned as the British Prime Minister in just 45 days on Thursday, October 20, the pound surged against the dollar and the government's borrowing costs dropped after investors reacted to the news. Sterling rose 0.5 pc to trade at $1.1276.

Earlier after her resignation, it rallied even higher, up one cent to $1.132. Notably, Truss stepped down after her brief tenure at the office saw a market crash and a U-turn on the budget proposals made by her.

Liz Truss resigns

Liz Truss resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, following a series of MPs resigning under her leadership.

In her address, Truss said, "I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. Our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative party with the mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills, along with cuts to national insurance. We set our vision for low tax high growth economy, that would take advantage of the freedom of Brexit. I recognise now, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I have therefore spoken to his Majesty, The King, to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party."

The outgoing PM added, "This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 committee. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans, to maintain our country's economic stability, and national security. I will remain the PM until a successor has been chosen. Thank you."