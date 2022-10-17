'Presents That Keep Giving': 1st Pics Of Queen Elizabeth's Corgis After Monarch's Death

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has shared the first pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's corgis at their new home after the death of the British monarch in September. As Sarah Ferguson celebrated her birthday on October 15, she posted several pictures of herself playing with the dogs - Muick and Sandy. After Queen's death, the two dogs now live with Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II has loved corgis her entire life and possessed more than 30 corgis in the course of her reign.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ferguson posted a picture of the two dogs alongside the caption, "The presents that keep giving." Earlier on October 5, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, had called it a "big honour" to have taken on the late Queen's two corgis. Speaking to The Telegraph, Ferguson underscored that the two corgis were "national treasures" and had "been taught well." The dogs had to get used to living with five Norfolk terriers that live with Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Prince Andrew gifted Muick & Fergus to Queen

During the 2021 lockdown, Prince Andrew gifted Muick, a corgi, and Fergus, a dorgi, to his mother, Queen Elizabeth to cheer her up when the Duke of Edinburgh was in the hospital. The British monarch called the corgi Muick after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate and dorgi Fergus after her uncle, who was killed in action during the First World War, SBS News reported. However, five-month-old Fergus died shortly after the death of Prince Philip. When Fergus died in May 2021, following the passing away of Prince Philip, he was replaced by Sandy, a corgi gifted by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on Queen's 95th birthday.

Queen's dresser Angela Kelly revealed that Sandy and Muick brought a "constant source of joy" during the lockdown. During her reign, Queen possessed more than 30 corgis, the majority of which were descended from Susan, the first corgi her father, George VI, gave her as a gift for her 18th birthday. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8. All four of her children travelled to Balmoral to be by her side as she breathed her last. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place on September 19 at 3:30 pm (IST) at Westminster Abbey in London.