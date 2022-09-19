President Droupadi Murmu Meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina & Her Sister In London

India's President Droupadi Murmu met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana in London on Monday, September 19. She met them before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London. Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London. On September 18, President Murmu paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, where she is lying-in-state.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared a picture of Droupadi Murmu, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana. The meeting between President Droupadi Murmu and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina follows their last meeting held on September 6 in New Delhi. The meeting between the two leaders took place during Sheikh Hasina's visit to India. It is to mention here that the world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron have travelled to UK to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8.

President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on September 18 met UK's King Charles III at a reception hosted at Buckingham Palace, before Queen Elizabeth's official funeral. President Murmu paid her respects at the Palace of Westminster in London, where the Queen's coffin is lying-in-state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall. The official Twitter handle of the President of India shared a video of Murmu's visit to Westminster Hall in London to offer tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

While sharing the clip on Twitter, the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Twitter wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying-in-state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India." She also signed the condolence book in the memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House in London.

Image: AP