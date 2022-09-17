President Murmu Emplanes For London To Attend Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday left for London to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. The President is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi on September 19.

Taking to Twitter, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom to attend the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India."

Condoling the demise of the former Head of State of the Commonwealth of Nations, President Murmu said that the "world has lost a great personality".

"In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over seven decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," she tweeted.

Besides President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Notably, India also observed a day of national mourning on September 11, following the death of the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on September 12 signed the condolence book at the UK High Commission to express profound sorrow on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. tweeting about the same, he wrote, "She symbolised the continuity and change that ushered her nation into the contemporary era, in tune with global developments."

Signed the condolence book at the UK High Commission to express our profound sorrow on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



World leaders to fly to London

A host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral scheduled for September 19. President of the United States, Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese among others will attend the final rites at Westminster Abbey in London.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the royal family retreat - Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She was the longest-serving monarch of the UK and the second longest in world history after Louis, the XIV, whose reign lasted 72 years and 110 days (1643 to 1715) in France.