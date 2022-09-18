Last Updated:

President Murmu Signs Condolence Book In Memory Of Queen At Lancaster House In London

India's President Droupadi Murmu, who is in London on a 3-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 18 signed a condolence book.

Written By
Amrit Burman

Image: ANI


President of India Droupadi Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled to be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government. President Murmu was joined by acting high commissioner Sujit Ghosh at Lancaster House in London, where visiting world leaders are stopping by to sign a book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 in Scotland on September 8.

President Murmu also paid respects to the late Queen on September 18 at Westminster Hall, where Britain's longest-serving monarch is Lying-in-State until the morning of the state funeral on Monday, September 19. The Indian head of state joined around 500 world leaders and worldwide royals in a congregation of around 2,000 at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony.

President Murmu to attend reception hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Ahead of Monday's funeral service, the president is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace. All visiting heads of state, government and official overseas guests are expected at what has been described as an "official state event”, reported PTI.

READ | Liz Truss hosts world leaders ahead of Queen's funeral but postpones key meet with Biden

Image: ANI

READ | By the numbers: Facts and figures about the queen's funeral
READ | Amid China tensions, Taiwan gets invitation from UK to sign Queen's condolence book
READ | Hundreds of big screens, viewing areas for Queen’s state funeral
First Published:
COMMENT