President Murmu Signs Condolence Book In Memory Of Queen At Lancaster House In London

President of India Droupadi Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled to be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government. President Murmu was joined by acting high commissioner Sujit Ghosh at Lancaster House in London, where visiting world leaders are stopping by to sign a book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 in Scotland on September 8.

President Murmu also paid respects to the late Queen on September 18 at Westminster Hall, where Britain's longest-serving monarch is Lying-in-State until the morning of the state funeral on Monday, September 19. The Indian head of state joined around 500 world leaders and worldwide royals in a congregation of around 2,000 at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India. pic.twitter.com/c1Qac7PhPd — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 18, 2022

President Murmu to attend reception hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Ahead of Monday's funeral service, the president is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace. All visiting heads of state, government and official overseas guests are expected at what has been described as an "official state event”, reported PTI.

Image: ANI