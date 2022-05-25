Pressure Mounts For Boris Johnson As Sue Gray Report On Lockdown Parties Expected Today

Pressure mounts for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Downing Street parties as the UK government readies for a "quite critical" report by senior civil servant Sue Gray. The final report from the inquiry is expected to arrive at Number 10 on May 25. It is expected to be more comprehensive than the Met Police inquiry, which concluded last week, and will include the identities of anyone who breach the rules.

The Met's Partygate probe has come under fire after photos emerged on May 23 of Boris Johnson allegedly toasting colleagues in Downing Street on November 13, 2020, during England's second national lockdown. The senior civil servant's full report is expected to be harshly critical of No 10's culture, which led to serial violations of Covid regulations.

Officials affected by the Gray investigation, including those who will not be named, were notified in advance of its release, giving them the opportunity to comment before it was completed. In January, a condensed version of the report was released, focusing on events that occurred between 15 May 2020 and 16 April 2021. However, the complete investigation into the No 10 lockdown parties was subsequently put on hold while the Metropolitan Police carried out its own probe dubbed Operation Hillman, which ended on May 19th.

Johnson was fined for an event hosted on his 56th birthday

Notably, the UK Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among the 83 people who received fines. Furthermore, Johnson was fined for an event hosted on his 56th birthday and advised that no further action will be taken against him for other gatherings covered by the investigation. Moreover, two fresh images were leaked earlier this week, allegedly representing separate parties at Downing Street.

Johnson appears to be raising a glass and drinking wine at a meeting to honour the departure of former communications chief Lee Cain on November 13, 2020, according to images obtained by ITV. The photographs revealed that Johnson "lied" to Parliament when he repeatedly claimed that all rules were followed in Downing Street, according to Labour.

