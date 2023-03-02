British intelligence officials have been facing growing calls to reveal crucial intel on how the Coronavirus originated, just days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deduced that the virus is "most likely" to have leaked through a government-controlled laboratory in China.

Following this, prominent British politicians have exhorted spy chiefs to not hold back from releasing similar information on the matter. Tory MP Bob Seely said that the UK has been wary of not ruining ties with China, which are already on thin ice over the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"This is a highly significant intervention. I find it extraordinary that we are so nervous of causing offence to a communist dictatorship that we have not sought to get to the truth on this," Seely said, according to The Daily Mail.

Tory MPs call for release of intelligence on COVID-19 origins

"Now the head of the FBI has said what their analysis is, which is a good idea. What is the reason that we cannot do the same?" he asked. The MP also criticized Britain for having an "utter absence of interest" in finding the origin of the deadly virus. "Whether it be someone from MI5 or MI6 or whether it be a minister, it is important that there is some transparency and I think it would be valuable to set out some of the intelligence on what they believe happened. Otherwise what is to stop it happening again if bio-security is so lax in an advanced country like China that a lab leak could cause this?" he said.

Tory MP Alicia Kearns also backed the idea and said that the UK must release information if it has reached concrete conclusions as it would finally clear up speculations and assumptions. "I remember many of us back in 2020 talking about the fact that we suspected this was manmade and there may be an element of state involvement and we were treated with ridicule – it was made out we were something like conspiracy theorists," she said, adding, "We have a duty to be transparent."

Meanwhile, FBI director Christopher Wray recently confirmed that the bureau has found out that the virus "most likely" originated due to a lab leak incident. Soon after, Republican lawmakers demanded the declassification of the information that helped the FBI arrive at the conclusion.