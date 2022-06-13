Prince Andrew Banned From Publicly Appearing At Order Of Garter Over Fears Of 'backlash'

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, was banned from appearing alongside senior members of the Royal family for the Order of the Garter ceremony scheduled to be held on Monday, June 13, which involves the annual procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel. The decision to prohibit UK’s Prince Andrew from public appearance was made after the intervention of the Prince Charles of Wales and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge.

Fearing a “backlash,” the Royals negotiated with the British Queen Elizabeth II to alter the plan, according to UK daily The Telegraph. Meanwhile, reports emerged that the Duke has been attempting to revive his royal status after his 11-year legal battle with the victim of sex trafficking Virginia Roberts-Giuffre was over in a financial settlement paid by the Queen.

Andrew was stripped of his 'Freedom of the City of York' honour

Earlier, Prince Andrew was also stripped of his 'Freedom of the City of York' honour after a vote by councillors. He was handed the Duke of York title in 1987 when he married his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and a motion was initiated to scrap the accolade entitled to the UK monarch’s son who found himself linked to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein-Glen Maxwell case. In January, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages as he stepped back from public life.

The Duke was previously expected to attend the event as a member of the Order, but will now abstain from the public ceremony that dates back to 1348 and was established by King Edward III. Order is apparently the most senior Order of Chivalry procession known to Britain led by the Queen at Windsor Castle that constitutes her Knights and members of the Royal Family. The service is held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and Queen also makes new appointments at Garter Throne Room.

However, it remains unclear whether the 96-year-old UK monarch, who has had mobility issues lately, will attend the ceremony this year as it hasn’t been notified by Buckingham Palace yet. Duchess of Cornwall and Baroness Amos, Sir Tony Blair, will reportedly be appointed to the Order of the Garter. Former British Prime Minister received the knighthood from the Queen on Friday. Prince Andrew has been a Garter Knight since 2006.