Prince Andrew Could Face Civil Trial In Fall 2022 Over Alleged Sexual Abuse: US Judge

US district judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday, November 3, said that Prince Andrew could face civil trial in America over alleged sexual abuse at the end of 2022. While speaking during a phone conference with Lawyers, Kaplan said that he anticipates a trial date of 'somewhere in the September to December period of next year', The Guardian reported. The latest development comes after Prince Andrew’s attorneys attacked his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, in legal filings.

According to the media outlet, Prince Andrew’s court filing has accused Giuffre of seeking a 'payday' at the Duke’s expense and contain references from friends of her being a 'money-hungry sex kitten'. Prince Andrew also argues that a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein absolves the Prince from responsibility, a notion that Giuffre’s lawyers have rejected repeatedly.

Prince Andrew 'unequivocally' denies 'false' accusations

Attorneys for Andrew have repeatedly said that the Prince 'unequivocally' denies Giuffre's 'false' allegations against him. They have also said that accusing a member of the 'world’s best known royal family' of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online in the traditional press. The filing also reportedly read that Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.

In their filing, the attorneys further accused Giuffre of profiting off her claims of abuse by 'selling stories and photographs to the press'. It added that Giuffre entered into a settlement with Epstein in 2009 which included a 'general release' of all claims against Epstein, his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew as well. It is to mention that the details of the settlement, however, were redacted from the court filing by Andrew’s attorneys.

Prince Andrew is being sued in New York by Giuffre, who alleges that she was forced to perform sex acts with him. Giuffre has said that she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell and forced to have sex with the sex offender’s friends, including the Duke of York, when she was underage. However, Prince Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre’s allegations.

