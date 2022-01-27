Prince Andrew Denies Being Jeffrey Epstein's Co-conspirator, Stresses On Giuffre Trial

Prince Andrew has denied being a co-conspirator of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and stressed on a jury trial in Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse lawsuit against him, said his lawyers in court papers filed on Wednesday. According to The Guardian, Duke of York’s lawyers wrote, “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint” and that the Queen Elizabeth II’s son denied that Epstein “trafficked girls to him”.

As per the report, the statements by Prince Andrew’s lawyers were filed as part of Giuffre’s ongoing legal proceedings against the Duke of York in Manhattan federal court. For a long time now, US citizen Giuffre has alleged that Epstein and his former partner, UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell forced her into sexual intercourse with Duke of York when she was 17, at least 20 years ago. Giuffre also alleged that Prince Andrew engaged in sexual misconduct with her on other occasions. She filed a lawsuit alleging battery and international infliction of emotional distress.

The latest denials by Prince Andrew, according to The Guardian, were a part of his “answers and affirmative defenses” to a civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre against the royal. His lawyers filed an 11-page document stating that Prince Andrew denied any wrongdoing but he did say that he met Epstein “in or around 1999”.

Duke of York on allegations related to Epstein

Duke of York’s lawyers said that he “lacks sufficient information to admit or deny” Giuffre’s prior allegations that Epstein was a “widely renowned as a billionaire who used his vast connections to powerful individuals, and seemingly unlimited wealth and resources, to create a web of transcontinental sex trafficking that served himself, his coconspirators, and some of the most powerful people in the world”.

Moreover, his counsel said that Prince Andrew lacked “sufficient information to admit or deny” Giuffre’s contention that Maxwell was “the highest-ranking recruiter in Epstein’s sex-trafficking enterprise”. While Prince Andrew has denied all allegations by Giuffre of misconduct, in the latest response paperwork, his lawyers even listed some of the reasons why they believe her case should not stand.

They reportedly reiterated their previously unsuccessful claim that Giuffre had a settlement in 2009 with Epstein which included a release for third parties and shielded Prince Andrew from litigation. Just earlier this month, Prince Andrew was stripped of his military and ‘HRH’ titles by Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

(Image: AP)