Prince Andrew Faces Calls To Give Up 'Duke Of York' Title After Sex Abuse Case Settlement

UK’s Prince Andrew is now facing a renewed call to give up the 'Duke of York' title after he agreed to settle the civil sex assault claim against him. It is to mention that Prince Andrew has already relinquished his honorary military roles and his HRH style in January following claims he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17. On Tuesday, the Queen’s son reached a multi-million-pound deal with Giuffre in order to prevent her civil lawsuit against him going to trial.

Now, according to BBC, York MP Rachael Maskell said that Prince Andrew should give up his association with the city. The Labour MP stated that the Prince should show “respect” for those affected by abuse and the people of the city by the withdrawal of his ducal title. She welcomed Prince Andrew’s pledge to donate money to Giuffre’s charity, however, she added that his relationship with disgraced Jeffrey Epstein had caused “deep hurt and embarrassment” to York residents.

Rachael Maskell said, “Although it is a relief that Prince Andrew has finally acknowledged and expressed regret for his close association with a convicted sex offender and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, his long delay in doing so and initial response to the charges and Ms Giuffre have been source of deep hurt and embarrassment to many people across the city.”

“Carrying a title does create an ambassadorial relationship with that place, and for somewhere with a global reputation, such as York, this is extremely important,” she added, as quoted by BBC.

88% people in York want Prince Andrew's association to be removed

Maskell, who represents York Central, stated that the Queen’s favourite son must remove his association with the city in light of the out-of-court settlement reached with Giuffre. Citing York’s daily newspaper The Press, she also highlighted how 88% of people in the city who were asked wanted Prince Andrew’s association with it to be removed. Notably, Maskell had previously as well requested a debate into how aristocratic titles which take their name from geographical locations are assigned.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was announced that the Duke of York and Giuffre had reached a “settlement in principle” in her bombshell civil sex claim filed in the US. According to court documents, Andrew will have to make a “substantial donation” to Giuffre’s charity, which supports victims’ rights. It should be mentioned here that Andrew has not admitted to Giuffre’s allegations that she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions in 2001 when she was 17 - a minor in the US law.

(Image: AP)