Prince Andrew 'bewildered' By Claims Of Being Uncooperative In Epstein's Case: Report

The claims of Prince Andrew not cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the alleged sex trafficking of minors by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has left him ‘bewildered’. Since the royal family member defended his relation with Jeffrey Epstein, he has been sought by the US prosecutors who have reportedly claimed that the Prince is not entirely open about his version of events.

Amid such speculations, an unnamed source on Andrew’s legal team was quoted by the Press Association news agency that the duke’s team remained ‘bewildered’ by the claims. Furthermore, as per the statement, the legal team has communicated with the United States Department of Justice twice in just the last month. However, they still have not received any response.

Meanwhile, the daughter of the late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, who has now been arrested and charged with conspiring with the convicted paedophile to sexually abuse minors, is reportedly believed to have introduced the royal family member to Epstein. According to international media reports, the US authorities are now seeking Prince Andrew’s statement about their relationship.

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently detained in a facility in New York after she was arrested on July 2 while the convicted paedophile committed suicide in jail while awaiting his trial. Prince Andrew had stepped down from his royal duties amid outcry over his friendship with Epstein and Maxwell was living her life isolated in a reportedly luxurious hideaway in New Hampshire.

Strauss seeks Andrew’s statement

Meanwhile, as per international media reports, the Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss told the reporters on July 2 that Prince Andrew would be invited to talk to them. She said, “We would like to have the benefit of his statement”. The 60-year-old has continued to deny his claims of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old procured by the convicted paedophile.

Prince Andrew is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been under pressure since a television interview broadcast last year, in which he defended his links to the financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in prison in August. In the statement, 60-year-old Andrew had even stated that he has recognised that his links to the convicted sex offender have become a 'major disruption' to the royal family and the charities and organisations associated with it. Which is why he had asked the Queen if he may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future and the Queen had given him permission.

