Prince Andrew Mocked With Nursery Rhyme After Settlement With Virginia Giuffre: Reports

After Prince Andrew's $12 settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, people in Buckingham Palace are mocking him with a parody of an old nursery rhyme. As per the reports of Sunday Times, the rhyme goes like this, "The grand old Duke of York, he had 12 million quid. He gave it to someone he’d never met, for something he never did."

The lyrics refer to Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 BBC interview, in which he claimed that he had no recall of ever meeting Giuffre, despite a photo of him with his arm around the then-17-year-old circulating. The papers filed last week suggests that in the federal court in Manhattan, the amount of the settlement will not be made public, but a source suggests that it is expected to be around $12 million, according to the Washington Post. Giuffre had filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York, alleging that he sexually raped her three times when she was 17 years old.

Andrew accepts Giuffre's status as an "established victim" of sex abuse

In an unsigned statement, Andrew stated that he accepts Giuffre's status as an "established victim" of sex abuse but denies any culpability, according to New York Post. The Prince, who lost his military and regal titles in January, has insisted on his innocence for a long time. Andrew signed a gag order in his settlement to prevent him from ever denying having sex with Giuffre when she was 17, according to the Telegraph.

A person close to Andrew stated that there is genuine remorse he was ever engaged with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and that it's too early to predict how his life will unfold in the future. The person also stated that Prince Andrew is sorry, especially for the effect it's had on his mother and family.

The Queen will decide if he is allowed to attend future family functions

The report suggests that Andrew is expected to attend a thanksgiving service for Prince Philip on March 29 at Westminster Abbey. The Queen will then decide if he is allowed to attend future family occasions based on how "distracting" he is, according to the Sun. That includes her diamond jubilee service on June 3 at St Paul's Cathedral.

Image: AP