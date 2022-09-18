A day ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, Prince Andrew paid tribute to his late mother and said that he would dearly miss her "advice and humour." The Duke of York also addressed the late monarch as "Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty," and termed her a "three in one" Queen, expressing his eternal gratitude for her kindness, concern, and confidence. His remarks came days after he was granted permission to put on military attire to stand in vigil at his mother's coffin along with his siblings - King Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne - at Westminster Hall.

"Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on, honouring their respect," Prince Andrew said, as per The Mirror. Paying tribute to the Queen, he further added, "I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide."

Andrew was discharged from royal duties over rape charges against him

Notably, Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and divested of his official royal duties due to his association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to reports, the 62-year-old Andrew was widely regarded as the Queen's favourite son whom she trusted more than anyone. However, Andrew's ties with his mother got affected after he was charged with "first-degree rape" last year. A woman named Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of forcing her to get intimate with him in 2001 when she was being trafficked across the world by the royal's late paedophile associate Jeffrey Epstein. However, the Prince has denied all the charges against him.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral to be held on September 19

It is pertinent to mention here that Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96. The state funeral of the United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 19 which would be attended by high-profile leaders across the world. In addition, Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is also likely to be attended by members of other royal families from across Europe, including those from Norway, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Image: AP