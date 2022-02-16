Prince Andrew Reaches Out-of-court Settlement With Virginia Giuffre In Sexual Abuse Case

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse case against him, according to a court document filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre in a court filing informed that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement has been reached, according to AP. The lawyers have even requested for dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Prince Andrew and Giuffre settle sex abuse case

As per the letter, Prince Andrew has planned to donate to Giuffre's charity in support of the rights of victims rights. The letter further mentioned that Prince Andrew did not wish to malign the characters of Giuffre and he acknowledged that she had suffered as an established victim of abuse and unfair public attacks. A statement attached alongside the letter by David Boies informed that Giuffre and Andrew have reached an out of court settlement, as per the AP report. Furthermore, the parties will file dismissal upon Giuffre's receipt of settlement, however, the amount of settlement has not been disclosed. According to the statement, Prince Andrew regretted his association with Epstein as he has trafficked several young girls over the years.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the statement read as per AP.

Prince Andrew pledges to support victims of sex trafficking

Prince Andrew further lauded Giuffre and other survivors for raising their voices and even promised to showcase his regret by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking and supporting the victims of sex trafficking. Virginia Giuffre had filed a case against Prince Andrew in August and had accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she travelled with Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre has alleged that Prince Andrew abused her three times when she was under the age of 18, according to AP. As per the case, Prince Andrew allegedly abused Giuffre at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein's homes in New York and the US Virgin Islands. However, Prince Andrew, who is UK’s Queen Elizabeth II’s son, had denied the allegations against him.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP