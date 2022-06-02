Prince Andrew Tests Positive For COVID-19; To Miss Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Gala

Buckingham Palace announced on June 2 that Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew will be absent at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Queen as he tested positive for COVID-19. He was expected to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at the St Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

"After undertaking a routine test, The Duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. According to source quoted by People.com, Prince Andrew has met the Queen in the past few days but hasn't seen her since he tested positive for COVID-19. The Queen also got infected with COVID-19 and recovered earlier in 2022, and she had stated that it does leave the person with the infection very fatigued and tired.

Prince Andrew barred from being a 'working royal'

Ever since Prince Andrew's name was associated with the sex convict offender Jeffrey Epstein, among many other privileges and titles, he also lost the title of being called as 'His Royal Highness' (HRH).

The June 3 gathering, which the prince will have to miss out, will be more important than that of June 2 as it will involve the extended family. The June 2 event was supposed to be attended by only the working members of the Royal family converging at the Buckingham palace balcony to witness the traditional flypast together.

In a shocking development, in January 2022, all the patronages and military titles were taken away from Prince Andrew by Queen Elizabeth II after the 17-year old Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. However, the Prince refuted the allegations.

Inspite of the Monarch's second son being stripped off his military titles, he has been able to retain the title of the Duke of York and is still qualified to be in the race of the succession to the throne, which is currently ninth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children.

The Style HRH has been taken away from him permanently and he will not be able to use the same in any official capacity. On March 29, Queen Elizabeth arrived at the Thanksgiving to honour her husband Prince Phillip holding the arm of her son Prince Andrew.

Image: AP