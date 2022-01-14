Prince Andrew To Be Ousted From His 31-bedroom Mansion And Lose His Police Protection

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew will most certainly be removed from his 31-bedroom Georgian mansion and lose his police protection as a result of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II's precisely crafted 42-word statement, according to The Sun. The Queen stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles at Windsor Castle after an hour-long meeting with Prince Charles and Prince William.

Royal Lodge, the 31-bedroom mansion, which is three miles from Windsor Castle and was the Queen Mother's previous residence, is valued at least £30 million on the open market. Andrew negotiated a 75-year lease at Royal Lodge with the Crown Estate in 2003 for a one-time charge of £1 million — the equivalent of about £250 per week. Prince has invested £7.5 million in the property's renovation, which includes the inclusion of an indoor swimming pool.

Andrew to loose his 24-hour police protection

The prince might move into Harry and Meghan's old abode at Frogmore Cottage if he is kicked out, as their lease expires in April. Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, is also a resident of the estate, however, according to the reports, they live in separate wings. His downgrading might also mean he loses his 24-hour police protection and will have to foot the bill for his own security. It's the latest setback for Duke, who is facing a probable sex-case trial in the United States.

The Sun reported citing the sources, that he will never return to public life. Her Majesty is said to have decided to assume the HRH title after meeting with her eldest son and the Duke of Cambridge on Wednesday. Prince William is said to have played a crucial role in the decision, assisting his grandmother in realising Andrew's situation was "grave."

Prince Williams and Charles were 'completely furious'

Both Prince Williams and Charles are believed to agree that Andrew must go - and were "completely furious" after he "crossed a red line", according to The Sun. Insiders say the decision to downgrade the prince, from favourite son to a private citizen was one of the most difficult for Queen in her 70 years on the reign, according to the media agency. Her Majesty invited him to Windsor Castle at 11.30 a.m., before effectively casting him out of the Royal Family during a tense 90-minute meeting.

According to a source close to Andrew, he will continue to fight in his civil lawsuit against Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was sexually abused when she was 17 years old. Further, Andrew will lose 12 military titles that he had put on hold after stepping down from duty in November 2019 following his car crash, according to BBC. With immediate effect, he loses his honorary positions as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and RAF Air Commodore.

He will no longer be allowed to wear his uniforms at Cenotaph memorials or at his late father Prince Philip's upcoming thanksgiving service. Andrew, who served as a Navy helicopter pilot in the Falklands War, will be able to keep his medals and display them alongside other veterans. Hundreds of royal patronages for golf clubs, universities, yacht clubs, sports organizations, medical institutions, charities, and art facilities were also revoked.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)