Prince Andrew is set to chaperone his mother Queen Elizabeth II to the Derby during the Platinum Jubilee weekend this year. Although one source told The Sun that he was supposed to 'stay invisible' during June's weekend celebrations, the 62-year-old would accompany his mother to the Epsom race meeting in June. As per the source, “The Queen needs a chaperone on all occasions at the moment due to her mobility issues and Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one he will accompany her at,” The Sun reported. Further, the source added, “He just does not seem to understand the public outcry.”

This came after Prince Andrew was in the spotlight last week during his father Prince Phillip's memorial service after settling a sex lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre in February.

Andrew has been rebuked for escorting Queen Elizabeth to Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday, March 29. As per the media reports, the memorial ceremony for Prince Philip is considered to be Andrew's first public appearance following an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had charged him with sexual misconduct.

UK Royal Family members "dismayed" by Prince Andrew's insistence for a major part in Prince Philip's memorial ceremony

According to The Daily Mail, the Royal Family members were "dismayed" by Prince Andrew's insistence for a major part during his father Philip's memorial ceremony. In addition to this, senior royals "reluctantly" consented to Prince Andrew's insistence that he would travel to London with the Queen. Prince Andrew, on the other hand, not only accompanied his mother to the mourning ceremony but also sat in the first row with her. According to reports, the Dean of Westminster would escort the Queen to her place, while Prince Andrew would have to walk behind her.

Furthermore, senior royals, including Prince Charles and Prince William, were "dismayed" to see Prince Andrew having a major role in the funeral ceremony, according to a family source who added that it had caused "consternation." While another report suggests that Prince Andrew might have "insisted" and they would have discovered when "it was too late."

Apart from this, Virginia Giuffre, who had accused UK's Prince, was invited earlier in March to appear before Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing, according to The Sun. Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of trafficking minors to be sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein, a late rich financier. Further, as per the out-of-court settlement terms between Andrew and Giuffre, until the Platinum Jubilee Festivities, Giuffree has promised to remain silent.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has also been tied to a multibillion-dollar money-laundering scheme. Nebahat Evyap Isbilen, a Turkish multimillionaire, has claimed that banker Selman Turk defrauded her of about £40 million, with £1.1 million going to Andrew, The Sun reported.

