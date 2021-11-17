Prince Andrew Took £1.5mn Loan; Paid Off By Conservative Party's Donor: Report

Prince Andrew took a personal loan of £1.5million that is claimed to have been subsequently paid off by firms connected to a multimillionaire Conservative donor and financier, David Rowland, as per reports. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that the Duke of York took out the loan with Luxembourg-based private bank Banque Havilland in December 2017 which was ultimately paid off 11 days later by companies associated with Rowland who is also the founder of the bank. The media outlet also claimed that it had seen the documents confirming the transactions.

The money was reportedly wired to Prince Andrew’s London account through an account held by Albany Reserves Ltd, of which Rowland is a director. As per the report, the loan had already been repeatedly extended with most recently by £250,000. The extensions were allowed on the basis that it could open up “further business potential with the royal family,” the report alleged. Rowland and Duke of York, as per The Guardian has a close relationship for some years. Rowland was also the guest of honour at the official opening of Banque Havilland.

Banque Havilland was created out of the Luxembourg arm of the lender Kaupthing that collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis. The Mail previously on Sunday that Rowland helped pay off debts incurred by Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. At the time, the spokesperson for the duchess said that the deal was above board. Rowland was announced as the treasurer of the Conservative party in 2010 but he withdrew before taking up the role after reports emerged indicating he had previously been a tax exile in Guernsey.

'We don't intend to comment'

A property magnate and banker, Rowland has donated over £6 million to the Conservatives over the recent years. The Guardian quoted a spokesperson for the Duke of York said, “We don’t intend to comment on the veracity or otherwise of the string of assertions you have put to us, other than to state that the duke is entitled to a degree of privacy in conducting his entirely legitimate personal financial affairs, on which all appropriate accounting measures are undertaken and all taxes duly paid.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Banque Havilland said, “Due to relevant laws and regulations the bank cannot comment on alleged clients or transactions. Like all financial institutions, we are subject to routine inspections and audits and provide all necessary disclosures. Compliance with legal and regulatory requirements are the foremost priority of the bank. Any inference of wrongdoing is categorically denied.”

