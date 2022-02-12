Prince Andrew Was 'creepiest' Massage Client & 'constant Sex Pest', Claims Ex-masseuse

In yet another revelation, a sports masseuse has claimed that UK’s Prince Andrew was a “creep” who continuously asked her about sex and insisted on being naked when he was her client. It is to mention that the Duke of York is currently in the middle of a civil suit in the United States, facing Virginia Giuffre’s allegations that he sexually abused her when she was 17, in the early 2000s. Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

However, now, another woman, who claims to be his old massage therapist, has claimed that the Duke was her “creepiest” client and a “constant sex pest”. Speaking to The Sun, Emma Gruenbaum revealed that she was told to treat Prince Andrew in his bedroom, adding that the Duke quizzed her on her love life and tried to hug her after sessions at the Royal Lodge, Windsor. Gruenbaum spoke to the media outlet hoping it can “help” Virginia. She said that the Duke made her feel “deeply uncomfortable” with comments about her figure.

Further, as per the media outlet, the 50-year-old masseuse said that she was asked to at-home visits at Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge in summer 2005. Gruenbaum revealed that she even told Andrew’s staff she wasn’t comfortable doing massages in the Duke’s bedroom, but she was told it “wasn’t an option” to move the massage bed somewhere else. She also said that Prince Andrew asked her to watch a film with him “a couple of times”.

Emma Gruenbaum also went on to claim that Andrew even offered to make her tea before admitting he didn’t know where the kettle was. She said that the Duke booked an appointment every weekend for almost a month - six times in total - before she stopped getting calls from his team. She said that Prince Andrew’s advances weren’t working and she believes that his patience ran out, which is why she stopped receiving calls from him or his staff.

Prince Andrew was a 'constant sex pest'

According to the media outlet, Gruenbaum was a 34-year-old sports massage therapist when she started treating Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in early 2005. Sarah had recommended Gruenbaum’s service, following which Andrew's staff got in touch. Gruenbaum said that she had a lot of high-profile clients and often visited their homes. “But Andrew was very different. He was a constant sex pest right from the start,” she added.

Gruenbaum stated, “‘Every time I saw him he would try to overstep the line. He’d try to hug me without fail. I would have to put my hand on his chest and push him off. I didn’t complain to anyone at the time because I thought everyone would just know what he was like.”

“But now I see the way he has treated younger women. It is scary to think how I might have felt if I was ten years younger and less experienced. I just really want to add my voice and my experience to help, if it does help at all, to add context on what sort of character he is and how he treated me. And if that helps Virginia then fantastic,” she said.

Meanwhile, Emma Gruenbaum's revelation comes after Andrew’s legal team suggested that Virginia might be suffering from “false memories”. A month ago, the Prince's lawyers had even called Virginia’s case "baseless" and accused the 38-year-old of seeking another payday. Prince Andrew and his lawyers, on the other hand, are desperately searching for a woman, who has some involvement in this case as she was recruited by Virginia at 14 and was trained to give sexual massages. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that a trial could start somewhere between September and December 2022.



(Image: AP)