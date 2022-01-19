Prince Andrew Would Shout In Anger If Maids Ever Adjusted His Pile Of Teddy Bears: Report

A former member of the Royal Protection Command, Paul Page stated that Prince Andrew would bust with anger if his maids ever adjusted the teddy bears stacked on top of his bed. In the documentary "Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile," it was disclosed that the Duke of York had a strange obsession with his collection of stuffed toys, Daily Star reported citing ITV documentary. A former royal cop revealed that Andrew had a bed piled with around 60 teddy bears, which he saw while he had access to the Duke's room between 1998 and 2004.

"The Prince had around 50 or 60 stuffed toys on the bed, and the royal cop showed us a card in a drawer that displayed a picture of all of the teddy bears as per their position on the bed. The reason for the laminated picture was that if the maids didn't place the bears back in the exact sequence, the Prince would yell and scream," Page stated as per the outlet. As per the report, these were not the only teddy bears in the Duke's possession. According to a journalist who interviewed Andrew in 2002, she sat in a corridor with a big teddy bear squashed into a seat while waiting for the Prince. The teddy was reportedly a wedding gift from Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew faces court trial on charges of sexual abuse

It should be mentioned here that the Duke of York is facing a court trial on the charges of sexually abusing an American girl when she was 17-year-old. The Prince has been charged with "first-degree rape" after allegations that he forced complainant Virginia Giuffre to get intimate with him in 2001 when she was being trafficked across the world by the royal's late paedophile associate Jeffrey Epstein. However, Andrew's attorneys have repeatedly stated that the Prince "unequivocally" dismisses Giuffre's "false" charges.

Prince's lawyers challenge Giuffre's residency status

Last month, Prince's lawyers argued in the court over Giuffre's residency status in an attempt to get the case dismissed. In a court filing on December 28, they stated that a lawsuit filed by her may have to be dismissed as she no longer lives in the United States. According to attorneys Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner, complainant Giuffre has been residing in Australia for the last two years, and hence cannot claim to be a resident of Colorado, US, where she has not lived since 2019, reported the Associated Press (AP). However, the judge denied the plea to dismiss the lawsuit on jurisdictional grounds.

Image: AP