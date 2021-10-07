Prince Andrew's Lawyers To Receive Copy Of 2009 Epstein-Giuffre Settlement Agreement

Prince Andrew’s lawyers have been given permission to review a sealed document they believe will nullify the civil sexual assault case against the royal. According to BBC, a US judge agreed that Prince Andrew’s legal team will receive a copy of the 2009 settlement made between Virginia Giuffre, who accused the royal of sexual abuse, and the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The latest move comes after Andrew B Brettler, who represents Prince Andrew, had argued in a previous hearing that Giuffre had entered into a “settlement agreement” that would end her current lawsuit.

Giuffre’s lawyers, however, believe that the documents will be “irrelevant” to Prince Andrew’s case. But her lawyer David Boies was granted permission by US Judge Loretta Preska to supply Prince Andrew’s legal team with the previously sealed document.

At the first pre-trial hearing, Brettler had said that the sealed document “releases the duke and others from any and all potential liability”. He added that Giuffre agreed in 2009 not to sue anyone else connected to Epstein when she settled her damages claim against the billionaire sex offender, who died in prison in 2019. Now, on Wednesday, Judge Preska agreed to a request from Boies to provide the duke's legal team with the document.

Accusations against Prince Andrew

Giuffre has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at 17. She has claimed that she was brought to the UK to have sex with Prince Andrew. As per the case, Prince Andrew allegedly abused Giuffre at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and at Epstein's homes in Manhattan and the US Virgin Islands. It also claims that the prince engaged in sexual acts without her consent and also after knowing how old she was and that she was a “sex-trafficking victim”.

However, Prince Andrew, who is UK’s Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, has denied the claims against him. Prince Andrew's lawyer Andrew Brettler stated at a court hearing that Giuffre's lawsuit is baseless, nonviable and perhaps unconstitutional, according to Sky News. Prince Andrew has disputed all of Giuffre's allegations. Now, the next meeting in the case would take place on 13 October.

