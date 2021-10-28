Prince Charles And Camilla Launch Centenary Poppy Appeal In Support Of Armed Forces

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have launched the Royal British Legion’s Centenary Poppy appeal. The couple met 10 volunteers, who represent each of the 10 decades of Royal British Legion at Clarence House. Taking to Instagram, the Clarence House shared pictures of the launch of Royal British Legion’s Centenary Poppy appeal and shared information regarding its significance.

Prince Charles and Camilla launch Centenary Poppy Appeal

In the post, Clarence House has informed that the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal started in November 1921. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the collectors did not sell red paper poppies in 2020, but the tradition is scheduled to restart before Armistice Day on November 11, as per a BBC report. The Royal British Legion has been supporting and serving former personnel and their families. As per the BBC News report, more than 40,000 volunteers will be collecting donations for this year's poppy appeal. Wearing a red poppy on the clothes demonstrates respect for the armed forces and their sacrifice for the nation. The flower was known to be a common sight on the Western Front, where British soldiers fought during the First World War, and has since become a symbol of remembrance for martyrs.

"In November 1921, the Royal British Legion’s first Poppy Appeal took place and the nation adopted the annual tradition of placing a small red flower on their clothing to signify respect and support for the Armed Forces community, their service and their sacrifice. The significance of the poppy is as relevant today as it ever was, while our Armed Forces continue to be engaged in operations overseas and often in the most demanding of circumstances," Prince Charles and Camilla said in a statement on Instagram post.

Prince Charles in his message highlighted that people wearing a poppy on their clothes has been made possible due to the volunteers of Poppy Appeal collectors who recognise the sacrifice of the armed forces, according to the Clarence House Instagram post. In the message shared in the Instagram post, Prince Charles said, "My wife and I are immensely proud to launch the Poppy Appeal in this seminal year and we invite the nation to come together and, once again, wear a poppy in support of our Armed Forces community. After all, every poppy counts."

Prince of Wales and Camilla spoke to Jill Gladwell, who is marking 80 years of collecting for the Poppy appeal. Gladwell was inspired by her mother who used to collect for the Poppy appeal in the 1920s. Gladwell started collecting at the age of 14 during World War II. The guests at Clarence House included 10-year-old Maisie Mead, who got involved in working towards the Poppy Appeal when she was four years old after her father was medically discharged from the Armed Forces due to his back injury.

Image: AP