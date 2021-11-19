Prince Charles And Duchess Camila Visit Egypt; Aim To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited Cairo on Thursday, November 18, for the first time in 15 years, intending to promote tolerance and strengthen bilateral ties. The royal couple's visit is part of their first trip since the coronavirus pandemic began. After arriving in Cairo, the royal couple was greeted formally at the presidential palace by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and his wife, Intissar el-Sissi, before meeting with prominent Muslim and Christian officials. It's also their first trip to Egypt since the country was shaken by the 2011 uprising, which was followed by years of political instability.

According to a statement issued by el-Sissi's office, Charles and el-Sissi discussed measures to combat terrorism and extremism, as well as bilateral collaboration in sectors such as health and higher education. The royal couple next met with the top religious authority in the Sunni Muslim world, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque Ahmed al-Tayeb, as well as Archbishop of the Anglican Province of Alexandria Samy Fawzy. Following that, Charles attended an ecumenical reception at Al-Azhar Mosque, the Muslim world's oldest Sunni institution. He was also scheduled to meet with students.

Egypt to host UN COP27 next year

The Prince of Wales was instrumental in establishing a United Kingdom academic scholarship programme that allows Al Azhar scholars to obtain degrees in Islamic studies at British universities before returning to Al-Azhar as teaching members. The programme, which began in 2015, aims to develop mutual understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims. Their highnesses will address the UK-Egypt cooperation on climate change, religious tolerance, and bilateral relations, according to British Ambassador Gareth Bayley's tweet last week. Egypt has been chosen to host the United Nations climate change conference COP27 next year.

Egypt has gained some stability under el-Sissi, a former military, but the government has also presided over the most severe crackdown on political opposition in decades. Egypt's first lady posted on her Facebook page after a separate meeting with Camilla that the two addressed the Egyptian government's efforts to empower women. The Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to a low-income village in Cairo, Ezbet Kheirallah, where the British Council has been implementing out social development activities since 2017. The royals were also slated to visit some of Egypt's most famous ancient sites, such as the Pyramids of Giza. Charles and Camilla just returned from a three-day visit to Jordan, where they met with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania and visited a number of religious and historical sites.

