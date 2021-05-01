Prince Charles, Camilla's Alleged 'secret Son' Shares Proof Of 'similarities' To Royals

An Australian engineer who believes he is the secret love child of Prince Charles and Camilla has recently shared more “proof” of his Royal links. Simon Charles Dorante-Day was born in the UK in 1966. He was then adopted by a family in Portsmouth, England, who had links to the Queen. According to Daily Mail, he said that his adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest Bowlden, had both worked for the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, as a cook and a gardener in one of their Royal households.

‘Similarity is undeniable’

In the past, the 55-year-old has shared multiple pictures comparing himself and his family to Royal members. Most recently, he uploaded yet another image on his official Facebook account and while speaking to 7News, he said that the “similarity to the Royal is undeniable”. The comparison picture shows the Australian man alongside Camilla’s late brother Mark Shand. He also shared another image of his son Liam next to a photo of the Queen in her 20s.

While speaking to 7News, Dorante-Day also said that his belief in his true parentage was further cemented when his children with his wife Elvianna Dorante-Day started showing similarities to the Royals. He said that after the birth of his daughter Chloe, he started noticing similarities. Chloe was three months old when her ears just popped out, he said.

Further, Dorante-Day went on to say that the curve of Chloe’s ears and the tilt are “exactly” like Prince Charles. The 55-year-old, who insists that he is not looking for a title or in it for money, also revealed that he has memories of being taken by his adoptive mother to meet Camilla at Broadlands House, a grand country manor in the English county of Hampshire. He said that he remembered being left by his adoptive parents at the grand home and meeting Camilla at different homes as a child.

The Royal Family, on the other hand, has never responded to Dorante-Day’s claim. But the 55-year-old is confident that he is even preparing to take the couple to court in order to demand a DNA test. He claims he was conceived in 1965 by a 17-year-old Charles and 18-year-old Camilla.

(Image: Facebook/AP)

