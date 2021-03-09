Prince Charles Carries Out His First Public Engagement After Harry And Meghan's Interview

Charles, Prince of Wales on March 9 carried out his first royal duty since his son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan exposed the vulnerabilities of the family in a sit-down two-hour-long interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 72-year-old visited Jesus House church in London just hours after the world reverberated over the relationship of Prince Charles and Harry falling out over Duke of Sussex’s decision of stepping down as ‘working members’ of the family. Prince Charles carried out the engagement to see the arrangements at UK’s National Health Sevice (NHS) vaccine pop-up clinic.

Charles, who had caught COVID-19 last year, was seen wearing a disposable face mask as he toured the Jesus House in Brent Cross and met with NHS and church staff as its members continued to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Daily Express royal correspondent claimed that Prince of Wales appeared to “laugh off” the question about Prince Harry’s tell-all interview that aired on CBS on Sunday night and ITV on Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the correspondent revealed that Charles was asked about the interview and “he chuckled and carried on walking.” Apart from the interaction of Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview, Charles was reported to have talked with several people who were waiting to receive their jabs. Prince of Wales also asked them questions about how they were feeling and told them that he had already received the COVID-19 vaccine. Sky News reported that when the 72-year-old was asked about his son’s interview “he did not reply and was ushered out of the building.”

Prince Harry said his father ‘stopped taking calls’

In a range of challenges that Prince Harry and Meghan revealed about being a working senior member of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex said that his father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles ‘stopped taking [his] calls’. Harry even denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and told the celebrity interviewer that he had too much respect for her.

Prince Harry said, "I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?" READ | Prince Charles and William are 'trapped' in the Royal Family, reveals Prince Harry

When Winfrey inquired about the reason behind Charles not taking his son’s calls, Harry said, “By that point I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It's really sad that it's got to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's and for Archie's as well” before adding that he was “let down” by his father.