Prince Charles 'deeply Saddened' As COVID-19 Surge Hits India, Calls For More Support

On Wednesday, Prince Charles shared that he was 'deeply saddened' by the surge in COVID-19 deaths in India. He marked India's support to many other countries through the COVID-19 pandemic and said that it was time to help India. In a message to the people of India, Prince Charles said,

"For well over a year the pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many of us around the world. This week, I have been deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as COVID-19 takes its horrific toll in India."

Charles, the Princes of Wales also added that he has a "great love for India" and that he wanted "those suffering the effects of this pandemic in India to know that they are in my thoughts and prayers." He said that together this battle can be won.

An Emergency Appeal for India has been consolidated to channelise this desire to support the country during times of adversities. This is a collective initiative of the Indian diaspora, the British Asian Trust, a charity Charles had founded in 2007. Members of the diaspora and others including businesses, trusts and foundations have already come together behind this appeal.

Ministry of External Affairs informed that consignment of vital medical supplies from the UK including hundreds of ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators as COVID-19 assistance, arrived in India on Tuesday. The British High Commission announced that more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment will be sent to India to aid its fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 tally in India

India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed 2 lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,48,17,371, while the fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, as per the data updated at 8 am today.

States that crossed previous records on Tuesday included Kerala with 32,819, poll-bound state West Bengal with 16,403, Tamil Nadu reported 15,830, followed by Gujarat (14,352), Haryana (11,931), Telangana (10,122), Uttarakhand (5,703). Maharashtra continues to be the top contributor with 66,358 fresh COVID-19 cases and it is followed by UP, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, National Capital witnessed two depressed milestones on Tuesday — the highest number of fatalities in a day at 381 and the overall toll crossed the 15,000 mark. In the past 24 hours, 381 people succumbed to COVID-19, superseding the figure of 380 as recorded on Monday.