Prince Charles Foundation Chairman Resigns Amid 'cash For Access' Claims

The chairman of Prince Charles' charity has resigned during an inquiry into the future king's educational charity allegedly accepting a six-figure payment from a Russian banker. As per BBC, Douglas Connell, the chairman of the Prince’s Foundation stated that he would be held accountable if it seems that substantial wrongdoing has occurred. According to the reports, the charity took £100,000 from a Russian contributor in exchange for a visit with the Prince of Wales.

The accusations are being investigated by the Scottish Charity Regulator. The Sunday Times reported that the charity's ethics committee eventually declined the former banker Dmitry Leus's contribution.

According to BBC, Connell, who supervised the charity's administration stated that the newspaper allegations, of fraudulent actions of different types that may have occurred both inside and outside The Prince's Foundation, have astounded him. He even said that the other board members were also unaware of any such conduct, thus, they have begun a thorough and independent inquiry. Connell went on to say that he feels that accepting that accountability and resigning from the post is the appropriate course of action.

Other charity executives stepped down

Prince's Foundation chief executive Michael Fawcett stepped down momentarily earlier in the month. He stepped down after the trustees conducted an inquiry into another accusation involving a Saudi billionaire's contribution. While, on the other hand, another charity member, Chris Martin who is the development director, has also given a temporary resignation.

Remarks from Prince's Foundation on Douglas Connell's resignation

A spokesperson from the Prince's Foundation, which provides education and training program opportunities to everyone around the world, states that the Prince's Foundation acknowledges and respects Connell's choice to resign. He further said that the organisation wants to express its gratitude for all of his efforts so far and wish him well in life. He further claimed that the Prince's Foundation considers the claims which were made in the news publications were extremely seriously and are focused on upholding the highest standards of ethics. The spokesperson further informed that the alterations to the board of trustees will have no effect on the function or timeliness of the ongoing independent inquiry.

The organisation's president is Prince Charles, however, he is not active in its administration and management. The trustees of the charity are in charge of its daily operations. According to the Clarence House spokesperson, The Prince of Wales completely supports the inquiry presently ongoing at the charity.

(Image: AP)