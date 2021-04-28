Prince Charles Gets A New Role As Patron Of The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

While UK royal family had a rough month as they mourn the passing away of Prince Philip, Prince Charles is about to receive a special honour. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales is getting a brand new title which is the ‘patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), a London-based group. Prince Charles’ appointment coincides with RPO’s 75th anniversary that will take place in September and was announced by the group’s managing director, James Williams. In a statement, Williams revealed that he could not be more ‘thrilled’ to collaborate with Prince Charles.

Williams said on Prince Charles’ new role, “The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is honoured to welcome as its Patron The Prince of Wales, a longstanding champion of the Arts in this country. The era of COVID-19 has presented a seismic challenge for the Arts community but, as lockdown slowly eases, it is time to look forward.”

“At the RPO, we have been hard at work for some months, shaping a bold strategy for our concert, community engagement, inclusion and education programmes to enrich communities when it matters most; we aim to help people and businesses to rebuild after the long, dark months of lockdown. With the announcement of The Prince of Wales as our Patron and the appointment of Vasily Petrenko as our new Music Director, the RPO is well placed to lead the resurgence and spread the joy of orchestral music in a post-COVID world,” he added.

Queen resumes royal duties

Meanwhile, on April 27, UK’s Queen Elizabeth II held her first video meetings since the funeral of her husband of over 73 years, Prince Philip as she kickstarted her royal duties. The British monarch accepted the credentials of new ambassadors from the Ivory Coast and Latvia and images of the meeting were shared on the social media accounts of the royal family. She held the virtual audiences from Windsor Castle where she spent the entire time as the world tackled the COVID-19 pandemic. She only ended a two-week period of royal mourning on April 23 while Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest on April 17.

Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

Her Excellency Mrs Ivita Burmistre, Ambassador from the Republic of Latvia.

Her Excellency Mrs Sara Affoue Amani, Ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Image credits: @rpoonline/Twitter/AP