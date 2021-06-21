Prince Charles ‘has No Plans To See Harry’ When He Visits UK For Diana's Ceremony: Report

Prince Charles has no plans to meet with Prince Harry when he arrived in the UK at a ceremony that involves unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana, according to the UK’s leading broadcaster Evening Standard. The Duke of Sussex is expected to fly to Britain later this month to attend the event scheduled at the Kensington Palace for his late mother Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. A tribute will be paid to Harry’s late mother on July 1, and even when Charles will be in Scotland when Harry arrives, there are no plans for the father-son duo to meet. Harry will also be self-isolating for at least five days post the air travel due to the coronavirus.

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly fly alone to the UK, and his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lili would not be joining him, the Vanity Fair reported, contrary to the reports earlier. An official familiar with the development also told the Daily Mirror that Meghan would be staying behind in California as she has just had a baby. Harry I expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. A source quoted Charles as saying that he would let the boys be. There is, in fact, no plan that Charles sees his two boys as he would be leaving for Scotland immediately afterward.

Prince Harry felt 'really let down' by his father

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier, Prince Harry said that he felt “really let down” by his father. After quitting Britain over harsh treatment by the press and the lack of support from the entire Royal Family, Harry claimed that his father turned his back on him. Harry said, "There's a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like.

Charles and Diana’s second son further added that his father who is also the heir to the throne, and elder brother, Prince William were “trapped” by the conventions of the British monarchy. Harry, although pledged, that he would “always love” his father. Later, in the new Apple+ documentary titled The Me You Can't See Duke of Sussex said that his father often reflected on his own hardships saying that the two brothers will go through the same. “Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer,” Harry said in another set of controversial remarks against his father.