Prince Charles Launches Tree Planting Initiative To Mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee In 2022

Britain’s Prince Charles on May 17 launched a tree planting initiative to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. While taking to Twitter, the Prince of Wales, who is known for his conservationist drives, said that the initiative will invite people all over the UK to start the drive from the tree planting season in October this year through to next year as a celebration of 70 years since the Queen’s accession to the throne in February 1952. He said that everyone from villages, cities countries schools to corporates will be encouraged to play their part in the unique environmental project.

In a video message, Prince Charles said, “Whether you are an individual having to plant a single sapling in your garden, a school or community group planting a tree, that charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees, or a farmer looking to create new hedgerows, everyone across the country can get involved as well as inviting people to plant new trees”.

He added, “There is a reason for this profoundly symbolic act. Planting a tree is a statement of hope and faith in the future. As we approach this most special year, I invite you all to join me to plant a tree for the jubilee – in other words, a Tree-bilee”.

Today marks the launch of The Queen's Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and to enhance our environment now, and for generations to come.



The initiative invites people to "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee"!

UK PM urges everyone to get involved

Further, the Prince also said that the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’ will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the UK and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate the 95-year-old monarch’s 70 years of service to the nation. Following Prince Charles’ announcement, UK PM Boris Johnson also took to Twitter and supported the initiative. In a video message, Johnson said that the initiative is a “fitting tribute” to her majesty’s years of service to this country.

By sustaining our beautiful countryside for generations to come, the Queen's Green Canopy is a fitting tribute to Her Majesty's years of service to this country.



I am proud to support this and urge everyone to get involved and plant a tree for the Jubilee.

All the trees planted as part of the initiative will be logged on an interactive map. Everyone is asked to wait until the next planting seasons starting in October in a bid to give schools, villages, businesses and individuals the coming summer months to plan. The Woodland Trust is also giving three million saplings to support the project.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England and committee member of the QGC, said. “On top of expanding tree and woodland cover across the country this is also a celebration of ancient trees and ancient woodlands, not only marking her majesty's contribution over seven decades but also looking back into the distant past and recognising that some of the trees we have in the landscape today were actually growing here during the Iron Age, even before the Roman occupation”.

He added, “So there's a great deal of history in our trees as well as a very important role that they're going to have to play into the future”.

(With inputs from PTI)