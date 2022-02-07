Prince Charles Leads Tributes To The Queen On Her Platinum Jubilee, Hails 'darling Wife'

Prince Charles on Sunday expressed his admiration for his mother Queen Elizabeth II as she marked the historic 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne of England. In an official statement released by the Royals, the heir to the throne also thanked his mother for publicly stating her desire that his "darling wife" Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, would be known as the Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King. Noting the "remarkable achievement" of the Queen reaching her Platinum Jubilee, the Duke of Wales also mentioned that he and his wife were "deeply conscious of the honour."

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year. We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been made own steadfast support throughout," Duke of Wales, Prince Charles said in a statement released by Clarence House.

A message from The Prince of Wales on the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s Accession.



🔗 https://t.co/YguFitwY2T pic.twitter.com/u1wYi2u2mw — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 6, 2022

Prince Charles' response came after the Queen delivered a message on 70th anniversary of her reign and expressed her "sincere wish" that the Duchess of Cornwall be graced with the title of Queen Consort when her son succeed the throne. Thanking citizens of the UK for their goodwill and loyalty to the Royal Family, the Queen said that she hopes for similar encouragement when her son "becomes the King". She said, "In the fullness of time (when) my son Charles becomes the King, I know you will give him and his wife the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service."

🍰💐The Queen cut a special cake, baked by a local resident, and was given a posy containing flowers featured in her 1953 Coronation bouquet. pic.twitter.com/yDARsgFSjz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

[Image; @RoyalFamily/Twitter]

Queen Elizabeth II marks 70th anniversary of Accession in 1952

It is to mention that Queen of England, Elizabeth II began her reign on February 6, 1952, at the age of 25, after the death of her father King George VI. The 95-year-old monarch, in a handwritten message, expressed her gratitude to her supporters for their faith in her. "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," Her Majesty said. She also reflected on the "unselfish" sacrifices made by her husband Prince Philip. "I am fortunate to have the steadfast and loving support of my family. I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of a consort and unselfishly make sacrifices that go with it," she wrote in her message released by Sandringham House. The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years when he died last year.

This photograph has been released to mark Accession Day 2022: the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s reign and the start of her #PlatinumJubilee year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/Ars3zaPusT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 6, 2022

(Image: AP/@RoyalFamily/Twitter)