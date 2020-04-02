Prince Charles Makes First Video Appearance After Testing Positive For Coronavirus; WATCH

United Kingdom's Prince Charles heaped praises for the healthcare workers on Wednesday, in his first appearance post-recovery from the novel Coronavirus. Calling it a 'strange and distressing' time for the country, Prince Charles notified that he is still practicing social distancing and general isolation.

The 71-year-old heir-to-the-throne came out of isolation on Monday, after spending at least seven days indoors for testing positive for the novel COVID-19. In the video recorded from his Scotland residence, the Duke of Whales referred to the 'relatively mild symptoms' that he suffered during the illness.

Prince Charles further informed that he and his 72-year-old wife, Camilla, who tested negative for COVID-19 will remain in isolation until the weekend. "As we all are learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," he said. Prince Charles added, "At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation, and loneliness."

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

Prince Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II is currently isolating with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace informed that she was in good health, despite coming in contact with three people who tested positive for the disease.

Coronavirus in UK

Prince Charles' release from isolation comes as the total infections of coronavirus spike to 29,474 with at least 2,352 deaths. Over 900,000 cases of Coronavirus have been officially detected worldwide. At least 905,589 cases including 45,719 deaths have been recorded in 187 countries and territories across the globe. 203,608 cases and 4,476 deaths is recorded in the United States, followed by Italy with 110,574 detected cases and the highest death toll with 13,155 cases. Meanwhile, Speain confirmed 102,136 cases including 9,053 deaths.

