Prince Charles Met Queen At Windsor Two Days Before Testing COVID-19 Positive: Report

United Kingdom's (UK) Prince Charles who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 disease, was reported to meet the Queen two days ago in Windsor, according to a royal source. Further, they highlighted that the monarch is not displaying any kind of COVID-19 symptoms, however, they refused to confirm whether or not she has tested negative. On Thursday morning, Prince of Wales tested positive, and this is the second time he has been afflicted by the disease, the first time was in 2020, BBC reported.

Britain Queen is thought to have spent some time with Prince Charles on Tuesday at her Windsor Castle residence, where her son had performed an investiture on her behalf. Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth II would not be self-isolating because she is completely inoculated, but she will be required to do daily lateral flow tests for a week.

Prince Charles tests COVID positive

"This morning the Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating," said a tweet on the prince's official Twitter feed. Further, the tweet reads, “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester.”

Clarence House, Charles' office, stated that he had been triple-vaccinated, but declined to comment on whether he has been showing any coronavirus symptoms this time, BBC reported. The positive test result was announced just after noon, roughly 12 minutes before Charles was scheduled to arrive in Winchester to unveil a statue, as per The Guardian.

In addition to this, during a huge event at London's British Museum on Wednesday evening, Prince Charles had visited dozens of individuals. At the reception in the Museum to honour the work of the British Asian Trust, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla visited Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid. According to Clarence House, Camilla has tested negative for the COVID-19 disease.

Charles has further talked about the "devastating impact" the outbreak has had on south Asia during the event when he was also in direct touch with the home secretary, Priti Patel, and Ian Rush, the former Liverpool player. Charles had lost his sense of smell and taste after catching COVID-19 disease in March 2020, but he only had a mild case of the virus.

