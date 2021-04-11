Prince Charles Pays Tribute To 'dear Papa' Prince Philip As Details Of His Funeral Emerge

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne and the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip paid tribute to his "dear Papa" as details of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral emerged including his special request of the coffin being borne on a Land Rover. In an emotional video message following the death of Prince Philip on April 9, Prince of Wales while speaking at Highgrove on April 10 called his father a "special person" who would have been amazed by the reaction that poured in from people across the globe.

Prince Charles said, “My dear papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him.”

The Prince of Wales pays tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh on behalf of The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/tDP0rkKGzc — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 10, 2021

Charles offered the statement on behalf of the members of the royal family and said that he missed his father "enormously" but taken solace in the worldwide reaction to his death at the age of 99 after devoting his life in the service of the Queen. Prince of Wales recorded his statement after it was announced that Philip’s funeral would be held on Saturday (local time) with Prince Harry swiftly confirming that he would travel from California to attend the services.

However, Meghan on the advice of her physician will be avoiding the trip as she is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Further, as per The Guardian report, it was also announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not be attending Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to allow most family members to be present at considering the COVID-19 restrictions.

Prince Charles on father’s service to Queen

Reportedly, a specially modified Land Rover carrying Duke of Edinburgh will be flanked by pallbearers drawn from the Royal Marines when the coffin will be transported. A senior aide reportedly had said that Prince Philip had a role in the design of the vehicle and had always wished to be involved in his funeral.

Prince Charles also paid tribute to Prince Philip’s “remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth.”

“He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow,” he added.

Image credits: AP