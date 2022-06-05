Prince Charles paid tribute to the Queen, telling thousands of people gathered at the Platinum Jubilee concert that “what really gets my mother up in the morning is all of you.” Queen Elizabeth II is currently celebrating her 70 years as the sovereign monarch of the British empire. On Saturday, her eldest son Prince Charles spoke at the end of a Buckingham Palace gig wherein he lauded her majesty for being with people in their “difficult times.”

"You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these seventy years,” the Prince of Wales said. "You pledged to serve your whole life - you continue to deliver. You continue to make history,” he added.

Your Majesty, Mummy,



The scale of this evening's celebration - and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend - is our way of saying thank you - from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world.



Musicians, athletes mark their presence

It is pertinent to note that the ceremony witnessed the presence of two future kings of Britain- Prince Charles, who is second in line to the throne and Prince William, who is third in line to the throne. Both of them paid tribute to the 96-year-old sovereign in front of 22,000 people at the end of a special concert. The event featured musicians Alicia Keys and Adam Lambert in the amphitheatre around the Victoria memorial. Others who graced the occasion with their performances were ace sports stars David Beckham, and Emma Raducanu.

Saturday also saw the Queen’s Grandson Prince William of Cambridge hailing the Queen's commitment to the environment and telling those there: "Like her, I am an optimist." Highlighting that the Queen had been “alive for nearly a century”, he said that, “decades of making the case for taking better care of our world has meant that environmental issues are now at the top of the global agenda". The British monarch has been a staunch supporter of the environment and last year, at a climate summit asserted that it was “time for actions” and not words.

Queen 🤝 The Queen



Tonight’s #PlatinumJubilee Party at the Palace was a fitting and fabulous tribute to Her Majesty.



Interestingly, the Queen herself was absent from the event due to episodic mobility issues, as said by Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In addendum, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who attended the Thanksgiving ceremony on Friday did not mark their presence.

