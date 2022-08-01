Prince Charles Protests Claims Of Receiving £1mn Donation From Osama Bin Laden's Family

Prince Charles' residence, Clarence House has protested the claims reported by UK media that the heir to the British throne brokered a deal in 2013 to accept a £1 million charity donation from Osama bin Laden's half-brothers. Charles, who is the latest royal to suffer a massive blow to his reputation, is reported to have accepted donations from Bakr bin Laden and Shafiq bin Laden for The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF) overruling the objections from key advisers, as per Sunday Times.

However, following the report, Clarence House disputed the claims on Saturday and said that the decision to accept the money from Osama bin laden’s brothers was made by the Trustees of the charity and not the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. In a statement quoted by CNN, the Clarence House said, "The Prince of Wales' Charitable Fund has assured us that thorough due diligence was undertaken in accepting this donation."

"The decision to accept was taken by the charity's Trustees alone and any attempt to characterize it otherwise is false," Prince Charles’ house added.

Osama bin Laden’s brother, Bakr bin Laden is the former chairman of the Jeddah-based construction company Saudi Binladin Group. According to US court documents, Osama bin Laden was removed as a shareholder from the company in 1993 when his brother was the chairman. Osama bin Laden was the leader of al Qaeda when the terror outfit carried out the September 11 attacks in New York in 2001. He was neutralised by US special forces in an operation at least a decade later in Pakistan.

While Prince Charles accepted the whopping amount in charity from the al Qaeda leader’s brothers, both Bakr or Shafiq bin Laden are not known to have any links to terror activities. They do not appear in any counter-terror sanctions lists issued either by the United Nations (UN) or any other governments in the West.

Prince Charles accepted £1 million after meeting Bakr bin Laden

According to a damning Sunday Times report, Prince Charles accepted £1 million after meeting with Bakr bin Laden despite the “initial objection of advisers at Clarence House" and the PWCF. Responding to the UK media report, the charity foundation said that the “donation from Sheik Bakr Bin Laden was carefully considered by PWCF Trustees. Due diligence was conducted, with information sought from a wide range of sources, including government."

The report about Prince Charles accepting funds from Osama bin Laden’s brothers is the latest in controversial donations that the royal received. The heir to the UK throne was earlier reported by the newspaper to have accepted a bag “full of cash” as a charitable donation from the former prime minister of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. As per the report, Prince was handed three bundles of cash given as charitable donations amounting to a whopping €3 million between the years 2011 and 2015.

Image: AP/Unsplash