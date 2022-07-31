Prince Charles Received Whopping £1m Donation From Osama Bin Laden's Family: Report

In a major revelation, a media report claimed that the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles had accepted funding from Osama Bin Laden's family members around a decade ago. According to a report by The Sunday Times, the 73-year-old Prince received a whopping £1m donation for his charity from Bakr bin Laden, the patriarch of the Saudi family, and his brother Shafiq in 2013. The media report alleged Charles agreed to receive the amount despite resistance exhibited from his advisors at Clarence House -- the prince’s London residence, and at the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund.

Osama Bin Laden was a founder of the terror outfit al-Qaeda. It was designated as a terrorist group by the United Nations Security Council, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the European Union, and various countries. Osama Bin Laden was killed in 2011 after the US special forces raided his Pakistan-based residence.

Prince was warned against accepting funds: Report

Moreover, the report further found that at least one of the organisation's trustees pleaded with him to return the cash. Some of the advisors even warned him of national and international uproar, if the transactions leaked to the media. The advisors warned the transaction could harm his reputation. Also, the advisor warned Prince that he was accepting funds from the family members who not only rang alarm bells but were a "real horror" for the world. "The fact that a member of the highest level of the British establishment was choosing to broker deals with a name and a family that not only rang alarm bells but abject horror around the world . . . why would you do this? What good reason is there to do this?" a source familiar with the transaction told the paper.

Amid facing enormous pressure from his advisors, he reportedly clarified to them that Bakr bin Laden was neither directly associated with his brother Laden nor involved in any terrorist activities. Also, Charles reportedly said he felt embarrassed to hand over the money back to Laden's family members.

Charity chairman claims 'all due process was conducted' before accepting donation

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund told the STOL that Prince was not involved in the transaction and that it was the organisation's five trustee members who had agreed to take the money from the controversial figure. Further, he maintained before accepting the donation, all due process was conducted. In fact, the spokesperson claimed the government was informed about the transaction. "The donation from Sheik Bakr Bin Laden in 2013 was carefully considered by PWCF Trustees at the time. Due diligence was conducted, with information sought from a wide range of sources, including the government. The decision to accept the donation was taken wholly by the trustees. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate," Chesire told the paper.

No official counter statement released by Prince Charles

As of now, there was no official statement released by Prince Charles since the media report hit headlines. But, it should be noted this was not the first time that the future king landed in controversy for taking money for his charity. Earlier this year, it was reported that Charles received other questionable donations to his charity from a controversial Qatari politician. According to media reports, he received cash from 2011 to 2015 in duffel bags. This leads to a major backlash from his own countrymen.

