Prince Charles Reiterates Importance Of Addressing Climate Change: 'critical Last Stage'

Prince Charles on Tuesday, November 10, emphasized that companies must put nature and sustainability at the heart of their business models as the world is 'literally at the last step' in the battle against climate change. While speaking at the virtual Green Horizon Summit, Charles further said the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic presented an unprecedented opportunity for a shift towards a sustainable model.

"I'm afraid we are literally at the last step and there is a real urgency for action", the heir-to-the-throne, who has long campaigned on green issues said at the summit. "We know now what we have to do to rescue the situation, rather than going on, talking about it", he added.

'We know how to rescue the situation'

The royal further outlined ten critical actions that could make a vital difference. The immediate actions included mobilising investment in sustainable infrastructure to increase carbon capture use and storage to 'buy precious time' as the world moves to a net-zero economy. People must start accounting for natural capital on companies' balance sheets, he said. Without this firms simply cannot tell the true value of their asset base nor how damaging their operations may be on the natural world, he added.

Charles's remarks came the day after Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that from January companies listed on the London Stock Exchange would have to improve disclosures on the risks they were facing from climate change. The country's Finance minister Rishi Sunak also informed the parliament that Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) would become compulsory by 2025, going beyond 'comply or explain' to maintain the greening of the UK economy.

Furthermore, Charles called for a military-style response to the threat of climate change reminiscent of the U.S. Marshall Plan to rebuild post-war Europe in September claiming that the world was facing a catastrophe.

