Prince Charles Says COVID Jabs Can Protect & Liberate, Slams 'lobby Opposing Vaccination'

The heir to the British throne, Charles, Prince of Wales denounced the lobbying against the COVID-19 vaccine and said that the jabs can “protect and liberate” some of the most vulnerable individuals in the society. In a wide-ranging article for the Future Healthcare Journal, Prince Charles called for an integrated approach to healthcare while criticising those who are speaking against the novel coronavirus vaccine shots.

The eldest son of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II vouched for the COVID-19 vaccine after testing positive for the disease himself in March, along with other members of the royal family have been voicing their support of vaccinations.

Just last month, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall received the first shots of the coronavirus vaccine and Queen has also encouraged people to get a shot. The UK monarch also said that getting the COVID-19 vaccine jab does not hurt and those who are doubtful about it shall think about others. Prince Charles article, published on March 17 focussed on his message that the long-term health issues needed to be acknowledged by integrating science, public policy and even personal behaviour.

“I also believe that medicine will need to combine bioscience with personal beliefs, hopes, aspirations and choices,” the Prince of Wales wrote.

Charles criticised for promoting complementary medicines

While Prince Charles called for an open-minded approach to complementary medicine, the 72-year-old has also been criticised by some in the medical profession in the past for supporting it. As per the Guardian report, in 2011, a leading professor of complementary medicine accused Queen’s eldest son of “quackery” and that he and other supporters of alternative therapies were “snake-oil salesman” as they promoted products with no scientific proof.

However, Prince Charles has said that he had always touted “the best of both worlds” in order to bring evidence-informed both conventional and complementary medicine together to reach a middle ground. In the piece on Wednesday, he wrote, “Only then can we escape divisions and intolerance on both sides of the conventional/complementary equation, where on the one hand, the appropriate regulation of the proven therapies of acupuncture and medical herbalism is opposed, while on the other we find people actually opposing life-saving vaccinations.”