UK's Prince Charles Says, 'still In A State Of Social Distance And General Isolation'

Prince Charles, who is now in state of improving after testing positive for coronavirus, is still in a state of social distance and general isolation. In a recent video address, the Prince of Wales said that it is a ‘strange’ and ‘distressing’ time for the nation. The 71-year-old came out of self-isolation earlier this week after suffering from ‘luckily relatively mild symptoms’ and his office said that he was now in ‘good health’.

According to international media reports, Prince Charles is now living in his home in Scotland. In the video address, he went on to praise the doctors, nurses and other staff on the front line in the National Health Service and said that they were under enormous strain and risk. He added that their ‘utter, selfless devotion to duty’ made the nation proud.

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

Furthermore, he said that he and his wife, Camila, are also thinking of all those who have lost their loved ones in such ‘difficult and abnormal circumstances’, and those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness. He further went on to praise the store staff and said it was essential that these ‘key workers’ were treated with special consideration. He added that the nation is faced by a profoundly challenging situation as it threatens the livelihoods, business and welfare of millions of citizens. He said, “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will”.

To remain in isolation

After spending at least seven days in self-isolation due to the positive diagnosis of coronavirus, Prince Charles is now out of it. As per reports, his wife was also quarantined at Birkhall home, the royal Balmoral estate. The couple has decided to remain in isolation until the end of the week in case she develops symptoms.

Prince Charles' release from isolation comes as the total infections of coronavirus spike to 29,474 with at least 2,352 deaths in UK. The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed 47,249 lives worldwide as of April 2. Meanwhile, in a bid to support the economy, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled an ‘unprecedented’ wage boost. As per reports, Sunak announced that the UK government will be paying 80 per cent of wages for employees who are not working. The new measure is the ‘first time in the history’ that the UK government will step in and pay people’s wages.

