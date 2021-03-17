Prince Charles 'thrilled' After Father Prince Philip Discharged From London Hospital

Britain’s Prince Charles has said that he is “thrilled” to learn that his father, Prince Philip, has left the hospital after weeks of treatments due to an infection. On March 16, the Duke of Wales revealed that he has spoken to Prince Philip “several times” in recent weeks. His comments came after his father left London hospital four weeks after being admitted to undergoing further “test and observations”.

At the time of Prince Philip’s hospitalisation, Buckingham Palace had not revealed from which “condition” Prince Philip was suffering and why he was being admitted to a hospital. Days later, the Palace said Prince Philip is being treated for an “infection” but did not disclose details of it.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” Buckingham Palace had said. READ | Queen wears the same brooch that she wore alongside Prince Philip during honeymoon in 1947

Pre-existing heart conditions

Prince Philip was admitted on February 16 and remained there until March 16, the longest time he has spent in the hospital to date. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh has some pre-existing heart conditions, which could be one of the reasons behind all the tests that he reportedly underwent after being admitted. According to The Independent, he was flown to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham as the royal family was preparing for Christmas in 2011. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital, Cambridgeshire, and had a coronary stenting procedure.

(Image: AP)