Prince Charles To Inherit Title Of Duke Of Edinburgh After Prince Philip's Funeral: Report

Prince Charles is poised to serve as the Queen’s new consort and patriarch of the British royal family by inheriting the title of Duke of Edinburgh. As Prince Philip passed away on April 9, the Prince of Wales immediately became the Earl of Merioneth, Baron Greenwich and Duke of Edinburgh by the virtue of being his eldest son. However, as per Royal Central UK, the Dukedom of Edinburgh is now a subsidiary title and will be rarely used.

According to reports by Evening Standard, the title would be bestowed by Prince Charles after his father’s funeral on Saturday, April 17. It means the heir to the throne will become the Duke of Cornwall and Edinburgh while retaining his lead title, the Prince of Wales. However, when and if Prince Charles ascends the throne, the title will “merge with the crown” and will be regranted to the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

The title ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ was first created on July 15 1726 during the reign of King George 1, who bestowed it upon his grandson Prince Frederick. The second creation of the title of just Duke of Edinburgh (without Gloucester) goes back to the reign of Queen Victoria; on 24 May 1866, Prince Alfred (1844-1900) was given the titles of Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Ulster and Earl of Kent.

Prince Charles' tribute to 'dear Papa'

Prince Charles, on April 10, paid tribute to his "dear Papa" as details of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral emerged including his special request of the coffin being borne on a Land Rover. In an emotional video message following the death of Prince Philip on April 9, Prince of Wales while speaking at Highgrove he called his father a "special person" who would have been amazed by the reaction that poured in from people across the globe.

Charles offered the statement on behalf of the members of the royal family and said that he missed his father "enormously" but taken solace in the worldwide reaction to his death at the age of 99 after devoting his life in the service of the Queen. Prince of Wales recorded his statement after it was announced that Philip’s funeral would be held on Saturday (local time) with Prince Harry swiftly confirming that he would travel from California to attend the services.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)